Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hackers selling 73 million user records from 10 firms for Rs 13.6 lakh

CRN Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Read Article A hacker group is selling data of 10 companies including online dating app Zoosk, US newspaper Star Tribune and food delivery service Chef that contains over 73 million user records over the Dark Web for $18,000 (nearly Rs 13.6 lakh) . Other companies are printing service Chatbooks, South Korean fashion platform SocialShare, online […]

The post Hackers selling 73 million user records from 10 firms for Rs 13.6 lakh appeared first on CRN - India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hackers sell over 73 million stolen user records on the dark web

A string of data breaches is causing headaches for more than a few internet users. ZDNet has learned that the hacking group ShinyHunters is selling about 73.2...
engadget

Indian education platform Unacademy’s database with 22M user records up for sale on the dark web

Indian education platform Unacademy’s database with 22M user records up for sale on the dark webUnacademy, one of India’s largest learning sites, has suffered a data breach with records of more than 22 million users was put up for sale on the dark web....
The Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mobidk

mobidk 🇿🇦 RT @mybroadband: Hackers selling 73 million user records on the dark web https://t.co/Fxnp3Gnf9f 13 minutes ago

CrimeWeb

CrimeWeb Hackers selling 73 million user records on the dark web https://t.co/EJL0riM9V3 21 minutes ago

mybroadband

MyBroadband Hackers selling 73 million user records on the dark web https://t.co/Fxnp3Gnf9f 31 minutes ago

vannamaneni

Venkat RT @CryptoWeb9: hacking group ShinyHunters is selling about 73.2m user records 📌 30m from dating app #zoosk 📌15m are from the printing serv… 3 hours ago

ExpComputer

Express Computer #Hackers selling 73 million user records from 10 firms for Rs 13.6 lakh https://t.co/AJyinScs2N | #technology… https://t.co/NVDnkztr3W 3 hours ago

ET_CISO

ETCISO ETCISO | Hackers selling 73 million user records from 10 firms for Rs 13.6 lakh https://t.co/ujWXzf1SHG 3 hours ago

GeekZoneME

geekzoneme #Hackers selling 73 million user records from 10 firms for Rs 13.6 lakh https://t.co/OfSD35Q26c 4 hours ago

ZaqsTech

ZAQS Tech News Hackers selling 73 million user records from 10 firms https://t.co/zYcb7r3h7R 5 hours ago