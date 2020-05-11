Yogi Adityanath launches ‘Pravasi Raahat Mitra’ App
Read Article Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched the ‘Pravasi Rahat Mitra’ App that is aimed at aiding migrant citizens coming to Uttar Pradesh from other states so that they can take advantage of government schemes. the app will also help to monitor their health besides providing jobs and livelihood, related to their […]
