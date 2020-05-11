Apple CEO Tim Cook and Others to Share Commencement Speeches on Special Podcast for National Graduation Day Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

iHeartMedia today announced that Apple CEO Tim Cook will be participating in its special podcast "Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020."



With most college graduates unable to attend commencement this year, the podcast will help fill the void with a series of speeches from Cook and a long list of other notable figures, such as Bill and Melinda Gates, Becky G, Rita Wilson, Khalid, Mary J. Blige, Hillary Clinton, John Legend, and Tim McGraw.



iHeartRadio knows how important the graduation ceremony is. After four long years of hard work, commencement offers one last moment to reflect before you toss your hat into the air and take on the world. We know that during these difficult times, most graduates won't get to attend their ceremony in person. So, we've partnered with some of the biggest names across industries, to write a commencement speech just for you. From 4-star generals to all-star comedians, legendary coaches to John Legend himself, these are the words we hope will inspire you.



The podcast episodes will be released on May 15, ahead of "National Graduation Day" on May 17 in the United States, as noted by Variety.Tag: Tim Cook



