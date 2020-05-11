Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Others to Share Commencement Speeches on Special Podcast for National Graduation Day

MacRumours.com Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
iHeartMedia today announced that Apple CEO Tim Cook will be participating in its special podcast "Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020."

With most college graduates unable to attend commencement this year, the podcast will help fill the void with a series of speeches from Cook and a long list of other notable figures, such as Bill and Melinda Gates, Becky G, Rita Wilson, Khalid, Mary J. Blige, Hillary Clinton, John Legend, and Tim McGraw.

iHeartRadio knows how important the graduation ceremony is. After four long years of hard work, commencement offers one last moment to reflect before you toss your hat into the air and take on the world. We know that during these difficult times, most graduates won't get to attend their ceremony in person. So, we've partnered with some of the biggest names across industries, to write a commencement speech just for you. From 4-star generals to all-star comedians, legendary coaches to John Legend himself, these are the words we hope will inspire you.

The podcast episodes will be released on May 15, ahead of "National Graduation Day" on May 17 in the United States, as noted by Variety.Tag: Tim Cook

This article, "Apple CEO Tim Cook and Others to Share Commencement Speeches on Special Podcast for National Graduation Day" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Natty Light wants to host commencement for the Class of 2020 [Video]

Natty Light wants to host commencement for the Class of 2020

Natural Light — or, colloquially known as, “Natty Light” — wants to give back to the Class of 2020.As colleges across the U.S. have been forced to shut down traditional graduation ceremonies..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:14Published
Obamas to headline YouTube virtual graduation ceremony [Video]

Obamas to headline YouTube virtual graduation ceremony

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. will deliver commencement speeches during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" ceremony.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Tim Cook joins celebrities recording commencement speech podcasts

Apple CEO Tim Cook is to be one of dozens of high-profile business people and celebrities contributing podcast recordings for the "Commencement: Speeches for the...
AppleInsider

Barack and Michelle Obama to Give Virtual Commencement Speeches on YouTube

Barack and Michelle Obama to Give Virtual Commencement Speeches on YouTubeFormer President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will both deliver virtual commencement speeches to the class of 2020 on YouTube next month, as part of the video...
The Wrap


Tweets about this