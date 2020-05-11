Microsoft Family Safety App Preview Available for iOS Users

Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Microsoft today announced that its Microsoft Family Safety app is available in a preview capacity to iOS users who sign up to use the feature.

Microsoft Family Safety includes features like device usage tracking, logging of content viewed, and location sharing, all of which Microsoft says is designed to allow parents to have conversations with children about device usage habits.



Find the balance that is right for your family. Give your kids independence to learn and explore, while setting boundaries that help them make good choices. Kids can see the same activity reports their parents see, so everyone can be part of the conversation. Additionally, with Microsoft Family Safety, family members can manage their data and information and who it is shared with. We work around the clock to help protect your information and will not sell your data.



An Activity Reporting feature provides details on how time is spent online, tracking usage, websites visited, and terms searched for. Email summaries are sent each week.



Screen Time Limits cap the amount of time that children can spend using Windows, Xbox devices, and Android smartphones. Limits through Microsoft are not a feature on iOS and parents will need to use the built-in Apple-designed Screen Time features for iPhones and iPads.



Content controls allow parents to create web and search filters to block mature content and limit browsing to kid-friendly websites when using Microsoft Edge.



Location sharing features allow parents to see where their children are at a glance, plus it labels locations visited the most like home, work, and school.



Microsoft is allowing a limited number of iOS users to sign up for Microsoft Family Sharing, and it's ideal for those who also use Microsoft devices. To participate, iOS users will need to make sure to set up a family group on Microsoft's Family website and then sign up to test through a form on the Microsoft website.

This article, "Microsoft Family Safety App Preview Available for iOS Users" first appeared on MacRumors.com



