Price points: Do iPhones cost too much?

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Apple has released a low-cost phone so it is now time to complain about how iPhones cost too much.



Wait, what?



Writing for The New York Times, Shira Ovide says “Your iPhone Costs Too Much.” (Tip o’ the antlers to @designheretic.)



At $449 for his 2020 iPhone SE with 128GB, The Macalope is pretty sure you’re wrong about that. Of course, Ovide’s not talking about the iPhone SE. And possibly not the iPhone XR, either.



To be fair, maybe the Times has data showing a correlation between the people who subscribe their paper, enjoying it for the Fairfield county wedding announcements and stories of how even hedge fund managers are “feeling the pinch” of this difficult economy and having to sell one of their yachts, and people who buy the most expensive iPhone.



