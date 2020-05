Thunderbolt Flaw Opens Door for 'Evil Maid' Attack Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

A Dutch researcher has revealed a novel way to crack into a PC through a Thunderbolt port. The method, dubbed "Thunderspy" by researcher Björn Ruytenberg, sidesteps the login screen of a sleeping computer, as well as its hard disk encryption, to access all its data. "Thunderspy is stealth, meaning that you cannot find any traces of the attack. It does not require your involvement," he explained.

