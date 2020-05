Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Read Article Twitter has made it official to let its employees work from home forever if they chose to and they will be paid like a normal working day as they sit comfortably in the sofa in the comfort of their homes. The new option is for those employees who do not need to be […]



The post Twitter makes it official to let employees work from home ‘forever’ appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article