Coronavirus-related cyberattacks up 30% in last 3 weeks: Check Point

CRN Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Read Article Researchers at Check Point Software Technologies have seen 192,000 coronavirus-related cyber-attacks per week over the past three weeks, a 30 per cent increase compared to previous weeks. In the past three weeks, almost 20,000 new coronavirus-related domains were registered about 17 per cent of which are malicious or suspicious, Check Point said. So […]

The post Coronavirus-related cyberattacks up 30% in last 3 weeks: Check Point appeared first on CRN - India.
