Top 5 CyberTech trends in India in times of COVID-19

CRN Wednesday, 13 May 2020
Read Article While the world struggles with the impacts of COVID-19, cybercriminals see it as an opportunity. Since February, IBM X-Force has observed a 4,300 percent increase in coronavirus-themed spam. While organizations worry about newly pressing concerns—workforce well-being, shift to remote work, finance availability, and the resiliency of operations and supply chains—cybersecurity focus is being […]

 Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India and why we still lag in testing. She also speaks on Kerala reporting spurt in cases after more than a month and more.

