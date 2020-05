Far-Right Spreads COVID-19 Disinformation Epidemic Online Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Far-right groups and individuals in the United States are exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to promote disinformation, hate, extremism and authoritarianism. "COVID-19 has been seized by far-right groups as an opportunity to call for extreme violence," states a report from ISD, based on a combination of natural language processing, network analysis and ethnographic online research.

