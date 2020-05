Microsoft acquires virtualised network software provider Metaswitch Networks Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Read Article Microsoft has signed a definitive agreement to acquire UK-based Metaswitch Networks, a leading provider of virtualised network software and voice, data and communications solutions for operators, for an undisclosed sum. The convergence of cloud and communication networks presents a unique opportunity for Microsoft to serve operators globally via continued investment in Azure, “This […]



The post Microsoft acquires virtualised network software provider Metaswitch Networks appeared first on CRN - India.

