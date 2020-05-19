Global  

Bharti Airtel launched ‘[email protected]’ solutions for businesses in India

CRN Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Read Article Airtel said that its [email protected] solution is India’s first enterprise grade solution designed to help employees work from home efficiently. It comes with a variety of connectivity options including wired and wireless, immersive collaboration tools, and security solutions that adhere to Indian regulatory norms, enterprises can now safely embrace the open, borderless new […]

The post Bharti Airtel launched ‘[email protected]’ solutions for businesses in India appeared first on CRN - India.
