Bharti Airtel launched ‘[email protected]’ solutions for businesses in India
|
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Read Article Airtel said that its [email protected] solution is India’s first enterprise grade solution designed to help employees work from home efficiently. It comes with a variety of connectivity options including wired and wireless, immersive collaboration tools, and security solutions that adhere to Indian regulatory norms, enterprises can now safely embrace the open, borderless new […]
The post Bharti Airtel launched ‘[email protected]’ solutions for businesses in India appeared first on CRN - India.