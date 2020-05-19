Global  

3 in 5 Indian professionals to spend more time on online learning: LinkedIn

CRN Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Read Article Realising the importance to remain relevant in a shrinking job market during the Covid-19 lockdown times, more than three in five Indian professionals (63 per cent) will increase their time spent on online learning, a new LinkedIn survey said on Tuesday. While 60 per cent of Indian professionals want to gain more industry […]

The post 3 in 5 Indian professionals to spend more time on online learning: LinkedIn appeared first on CRN - India.
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Indian River County School District asking parents for input on distance learning

Indian River County School District asking parents for input on distance learning 00:17

 The Indian River County School District is asking for input from parents regarding online learning.

