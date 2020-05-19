Deals: Official iPhone Cases Discounted by 60% at Verizon, Starting at $16 for the iPhone 11 Pro Silicone Case

Global  

Verizon today kicked off a new accessory sale on Apple's official iPhone cases, bringing the price of Silicone and Leather Cases down to as low as $16.00. In this sale you'll find discounts on cases for the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the iPhone XS.

Colors on sale include Midnight Blue for the iPhone 11 Pro Silicone Case, Black for the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max Leather Folios, and (Product) Red for the iPhone XS Leather Case. These discounts represent as much as 60 percent off original prices of each case, so be sure to visit Verizon before the limited time offers expire.

*iPhone 11 Pro*· Silicone Case - $16.00, down from $39.00· Leather Folio - $52.00, down from $129.00*iPhone 11 Pro Max*· Leather Folio - $52.00, down from $129.00*iPhone XS*· Leather Case - $16.00, down from $39.00

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
