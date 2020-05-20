Zoho CRM launches Bigin, a pipeline-centric CRM solution built for small businesses
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Read Article Zoho Corporation has unveiled Bigin, a new pipeline-centric CRM software designed and priced specifically for small and micro businesses. Businesses can onboard within 30 minutes on Bigin and start keeping track of their customers and improving customer relationships without worrying about high costs or complicated features. Bigin was entirely built in India, as […]
After COVID-19 shut down thousands of businesses, including Barrel Maker Printing, owner Justin Moore pulled together 18 Chicago-area businesses to start a fundraiser. They made t-shirt designs for each one, publicized them, sold them, and over three weeks, they raised more than $71,000 to evenly...
The small businesses we all know and love in our communities are struggling now more than ever. As we face this crisis together, Localish is committed to telling the stories of the small businesses on..