Zoho CRM launches Bigin, a pipeline-centric CRM solution built for small businesses

CRN Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Read Article Zoho Corporation has unveiled Bigin, a new pipeline-centric CRM software designed and priced specifically for small and micro businesses. Businesses can onboard within 30 minutes on Bigin and start keeping track of their customers and improving customer relationships without worrying about high costs or complicated features. Bigin was entirely built in India, as […]

The post Zoho CRM launches Bigin, a pipeline-centric CRM solution built for small businesses appeared first on CRN - India.
