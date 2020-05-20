WebCargo and IBS Software announce ‘industry first’ third party system e-booking integration
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Read Article Today WebCargo, a Freightos Group Company, and IBS Software have announce an “industry-first” partnership empowering air carriers to become fully digital with an off-the-shelf solution. This move represents two air cargo leaders cooperating to help airlines digitize faster by removing the barrier of expensive and lengthy internal developments. With the vast majority of […]
