WebCargo and IBS Software announce ‘industry first’ third party system e-booking integration Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Read Article Today WebCargo, a Freightos Group Company, and IBS Software have announce an “industry-first” partnership empowering air carriers to become fully digital with an off-the-shelf solution. This move represents two air cargo leaders cooperating to help airlines digitize faster by removing the barrier of expensive and lengthy internal developments. With the vast majority of […]



The post WebCargo and IBS Software announce ‘industry first’ third party system e-booking integration appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article

