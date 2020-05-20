Global  

Facebook Shops now open for small businesses, coming on Instagram soon

CRN Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Read Article In a bid to help struggling small businesses in Covid-19 times, Facebook has introduced Shops to help set up a single online store for customers to access on both Facebook and Instagram. While Facebook Shops is being rolled out from Wednesday, the company will introduce Instagram Shop, a new way to discover and […]

The post Facebook Shops now open for small businesses, coming on Instagram soon appeared first on CRN - India.
