Microsoft confirms acquisition of RPA provider Softomotive Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Read Article Microsoft has confirmed the acquisition of Softomotive, creator of WinAutomation and leading provider of robotic process automation (RPA) for an undisclosed sum. Softomotive currently helps more than 9,000 global customers seamlessly automate business processes across legacy and modern desktop applications. Together with Power Automate, WinAutomation will provide customers additional options for RPA desktop […]



