Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft confirms acquisition of RPA provider Softomotive

CRN Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Read Article Microsoft has confirmed the acquisition of Softomotive, creator of WinAutomation and leading provider of robotic process automation (RPA) for an undisclosed sum. Softomotive currently helps more than 9,000 global customers seamlessly automate business processes across legacy and modern desktop applications. Together with Power Automate, WinAutomation will provide customers additional options for RPA desktop […]

The post Microsoft confirms acquisition of RPA provider Softomotive appeared first on CRN - India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft acquires robotic process automation platform Softomotive

During his Build keynote, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella today confirmed that the company has acquired Softomotive, a software robotic automation platform....
TechCrunch


Tweets about this