Surge in OTT platform subscriptions during India lockdown: Survey

CRN Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Read Article There has been a definitive surge in Indians taking new subscription of various content streaming services and according to a new survey, more than 75 per cent of Indians have purchased new subscriptions for over-the-top (OTT) platforms during the lockdown period. The survey from market research and analysis firm Velocity MR with a […]

The post Surge in OTT platform subscriptions during India lockdown: Survey appeared first on CRN - India.
News video: Green-fingered Britons turn to gardening during lockdown

Green-fingered Britons turn to gardening during lockdown 01:31

 Lockdown has seen a surge in interest in gardening, according to a survey, with around a million people in Britain joining Facebook gardening groups since March. The Opinion Matters survey found 45% of people had been inspired to improve their gardens during lockdown, with 30% saying they had been...

Related videos from verified sources

How Americans have been supporting small businesses during the coronavirus lockdown [Video]

How Americans have been supporting small businesses during the coronavirus lockdown

With all 50 states beginning at least some form of a partial reopening this week, new research finds 67% of Americans feel more optimistic and are looking to support small businesses.A poll of 2,000..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Average American stuck in lockdown gets confused about what day it is five times a week [Video]

Average American stuck in lockdown gets confused about what day it is five times a week

If you're forgetting what day it is during this period of self-isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you're not alone.A new survey of 2,000 Americans found that the average American gets confused..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

