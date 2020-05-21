Microsoft Teams gets custom templates, chatbots, virtual appointments
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Read Article Microsoft has introduced several new capabilities in its video meet app Teams which has become a hub for teamwork combining meetings, calls, chat, and collaboration into a single tool. Now, one can create teams quickly with customizable templates. “Choose from common business scenarios, like event management and crisis response, as well as industry-specific […]
The post Microsoft Teams gets custom templates, chatbots, virtual appointments appeared first on CRN - India.
