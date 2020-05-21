Global  

Microsoft Teams gets custom templates, chatbots, virtual appointments

CRN Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Read Article Microsoft has introduced several new capabilities in its video meet app Teams which has become a hub for teamwork combining meetings, calls, chat, and collaboration into a single tool. Now, one can create teams quickly with customizable templates. “Choose from common business scenarios, like event management and crisis response, as well as industry-specific […]

The post Microsoft Teams gets custom templates, chatbots, virtual appointments appeared first on CRN - India.
