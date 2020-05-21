Apple Updating Schoolwork and Classroom Apps With New Distance-Learning Features and More

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Apple is bringing some significant updates to several of its education apps, led by a new Schoolwork 2.0 for iPad and Mac, reports CNET.

Schoolwork is Apple's app that allows teachers to distribute class materials known as Handouts to students, assign activities within compatible apps, collaborate with students, and view student progress. CNET says Schoolwork 2.0 will bring new feature like Files integration, speed improvements, and more.



Apple designed Schoolwork 2.0 to include features found in other ‌iPad‌ OS apps, like Files, and to speed up navigation around the software. There's a new Handout library with a source list on the left side that makes it easier to navigate to different classes or the student's library with drafts and favorites. On the right are cards with things like reminders for a field trip or a math assignment.



Other new features include a redesigned Handout detail view and new communication integration to let teachers FaceTime or message students at a tap.



In addition to Schoolwork, Apple is also updating its Classroom app for ‌iPad‌ that functions as a teaching assistant within a classroom to launch apps and websites across all devices in a classroom, share a student's screen to the teacher's ‌iPad‌ or a classroom Apple TV, share documents, and more.



The updated Classroom app includes pinch-to-zoom functionality, automatic syncing of Apple School Manager classes to the teacher's Apple ID, and new temporary sessions for shared iPads.



The updated versions of Schoolwork and Classroom are coming "soon," according to CNET, with no specific launch dates given.

