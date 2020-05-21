Global  

Suppliers readying for small-volume production of 'Apple Glass' in 2021

AppleInsider Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Sources within Apple's supply chain are corroborating rumors that the company's rumored "Apple Glass" augmented reality glasses will launch in 2021, with initial production to kick off in the first half of the year.
