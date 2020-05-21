Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Docuseries 'Dear...'

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Apple today shared the official trailer for its Apple TV+ docuseries "Dear..." that profiles famous people through letters sent to them by people whose lives the celebrities have touched.



The 10-episode series will feature stars that include Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, Big Bird, and more.



"Dear..." was inspired by Apple's "Dear Apple" marketing campaign, in which Apple Watch users read letters sharing how the device has changed their lives.



Apple says that all 10 episodes of the series will debut on Friday, June 5 and will be available to ‌Apple TV‌+ subscribers.

