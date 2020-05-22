Apple’s COVID-19 exposure notification API: What it is and how it works in iOS 13.5

Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In the release notes for iOS 13.5, you may have noticed a somewhat ominous message. Apple says that the update, “introduces the Exposure Notification API to support COVID-19 contact tracing apps from public health authorities.”



That sounds an awful lot like it's going to allow the government to track you and invade your privacy! Fortunately, that couldn't be further from the truth. Contact tracing and exposure notification are important tools to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and enable the easing of lockdown restrictions, but only if they are widespread.



