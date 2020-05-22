Memorial Day Deals: Shop the Best Apple Accessory Sales From Twelve South, eBay, Anker, Mophie, and More

Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

We're now just a few days away from Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, and numerous retailers have opened up discounts in celebration of the holiday. This includes sales on helpful Apple-related accessories like Anker's portable batteries, Beats headphones at eBay, Incase and Incipio's protective iPad and iPhone cases, Mophie's iPhone battery cases, JBL's Bluetooth speakers, and much more.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

*Anker*There are a few sales on Anker products on Amazon this week, offering savings on wireless chargers, portable batteries, and a Bluetooth speaker. Some of these sales will expire on Sunday, May 24, so be sure to head to Amazon to check out the discounts soon.

Also note that these don't require a coupon code, although you will need to clip the on-page coupon for the Bluetooth speaker discount. You can find all of the Anker accessories on sale in the list below.

· PowerWave Charging Mat - $10.99, down from $13.99· PowerWave Wireless Charging Stand - $23.99, down from $29.99· PowerCore 20,100 mAh Portable Battery - $31.99, down from $39.99· SoundCore Pro+ Bluetooth Speaker - $50.99 with on-page coupon, down from $89.99*Best Buy*This week, Best Buy is discounting Apple's HomePod smart speaker to *$199.99*, down from $299.99. This *$100 discount* remains one of the best that we've tracked for a new HomePod, and definitely worth checking out if you've been shopping for the smart speaker.

*eBay*eBay is offering *20 percent off* this Memorial Day, with a coupon that lets you save on select home and garden, tech, and fashion products. You can shop through all of these categories on eBay and then enter the coupon code PICK2SAVE before May 25 to see the savings.

You'll have to spend $50 minimum to use the code, and the maximum you can get taken off is $100. The code can be used up to two times. In the tech category you'll find deals on AirPods, Jabra headphones, Nintendo Switch Lite, Apple Watch, Beats headphones, and more.

*Twelve South*Twelve South has a series of discounts on its most popular accessories this Memorial Day. You can find each sale on this landing page, and we've listed them all below. These deals will last through Monday, May 25.

· SurfacePad for iPhone: $19.99 - $39.99 ($10 off)· AirSnap Pro: $34.99 ($5 off)· PowerPic Charger: $39.99 ($20 off)· AirSnap: $29.99 ($5 off)· AirFly: $39.99 - $59.99 ($5 off)· HiRise Lightning Stand: $24.99 ($5 off)



*Incase*Incase has a *20 percent off sitewide sale* going on through Memorial Day on May 25. Just use the coupon code *THANKS20* during the checkout screen and you'll see the markdown on Incase's products. The company offers a wide variety of cases, bags, and other accessories for Apple devices like the AirPods Pro, MacBook Pro, and iPad.

*Mophie*On Zagg.com, you'll find a series of discounts across a number of products, reaching up to *30 percent off* these accessories. Discounts start with Mophie's Juice Pack Air battery cases for the iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, and X. These cases are each running for $29.95, down from an original price of $99.95.

You can also save on Mophie's portable batteries, like the Powerstation XXL for $39.95, down from $99.95. This accessory provides 20,000 mAh of battery power to help power up your iPhone or iPad while you're traveling.



Other devices on sale include Mophie's wireless chargers, Invisible Shield's screen protectors, iFrogz and Braven's Bluetooth headphones, and Zagg's iPad keyboards. Shop every product on sale across the Zagg brands right here.

*JBL*The Harman and JBL family of audio products have a big Memorial Day sale this year, offering *15 to 50 percent off select devices*. This includes speakers like the JBL Flip 5 for $99.95, down from $119.95; the JBL Link Music for $79.95, down from $119.95; and the JBL Pulse 4 for $199.95, down from $249.95.

There are also a few Bluetooth headphones being discounted, like the JBL Endurane DIVE for $49.95, down from $89.95. For truly wireless headphones, JBL sells the JBL Tune 120TWS for $79.95, down from $99.95. Be sure to visit the retailer's website to check out all of the Memorial Day discounts, and get free two day shipping on select items.

*Scosche*Scosche is offering its customers *30 percent off sitewide and free shipping* through May 31. You can use the coupon code HOMEBOUND at the checkout screen to get this offer, and it's only valid on regularly priced items.

*Satechi*Satechi is offering *15 percent off* your purchase on Satechi.net through May 25 with the coupon code MEMORIAL. If you spend over $100 on the retailer's website, you can take 20 percent off your purchase with the code MEMORIAL20.

*Miscellaneous*



· Adorama - Save on digital cameras, camera gimbals, computers, and more.· Belkin - Save on iPhone docks, wireless chargers, HomeKit accessories, and more.· Bose - Save on Bose headphones and speakers.· Gazelle - Save up to 30 percent on used smartphones.· Incipio - Save 30 percent sitewide on iPhone cases with code WEEKEND30.· Moment - Save $20 on Moment's Variable ND Filters.· Pad & Quill - Shop discounted leather cases for iPad, iPhone, and MacBook.· Sena Cases - Get 20 percent off sitewide with code CONGRATS20.· Target - Save on electronics like Beats headphones, UE speakers, and more.



