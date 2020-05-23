Global  

Abandoned Open Source Code Heightens Commercial Software Security Risks

TechNewsWorld Saturday, 23 May 2020
Abandoned Open Source Code Heightens Commercial Software Security RisksOutdated or abandoned open source components are persistent in practically all commercial software, putting enterprise and consumer applications at risk from security issues, license compliance violations, and operational threats, concludes the Synopsys 2020 Open Source Security and Risk Analysis Report. The report highlights trends and patterns in open source usage within commercial applications.
