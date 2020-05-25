Zoom to forcibly install 5.0 update with encryption post May 30
Monday, 25 May 2020 () Read Article Video meet app Zoom has announced that after May 30, all its clients on older versions would receive a forced 5.0 update when trying to join meetings as GCM encryption would be fully enabled across the platform. After facing several security and privacy issues, Zoom last month released a much-awaited 5.0 update to […]
