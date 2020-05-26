Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Samsung Galaxy A31 to launch in India on June 4

TechRadar Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mamata Banerjee announces relaxations in WB, offices, shrines to reopen [Video]

Mamata Banerjee announces relaxations in WB, offices, shrines to reopen

Mamata Banerjee announced relaxations in West Bengal on Friday. Banerjee announced reopening of shrines from June 1. Only 10 people will be allowed inside the shrines at a time. West Bengal CM also..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:15Published
Day 67: States want lockdown extended but with further relaxations | Oneindia News [Video]

Day 67: States want lockdown extended but with further relaxations | Oneindia News

On the eve of the expiry of Lockdown 4.0, most states want lockdown to continue but with further relaxations especially in the long suspended activities of the entertainment, tourism and hospitality..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:49Published

Tweets about this