Amazon engineers behind Kindle, Echo working on Covid-19 testing tools
The Amazon team behind products like Kindle e-readers and Echo smart home speakers is now working on to build Covid-19 testing capabilities. Amazon's hardware group Lab126 is hiring engineers to work on its coronavirus testing initiative, according to job listings reported by GeekWire.
