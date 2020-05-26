Global  

Amazon engineers behind Kindle, Echo working on Covid-19 testing tools

CRN Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Read Article The Amazon team behind products like Kindle e-readers and Echo smart home speakers is now working on to build Covid-19 testing capabilities. Amazon’s hardware group Lab126 is hiring engineers to work on its coronavirus testing initiative, according to job listings reported by GeekWire. In a series of job posts, the ecommerce giant is […]

The post Amazon engineers behind Kindle, Echo working on Covid-19 testing tools appeared first on CRN - India.
