Apple Confirms 'No Longer Shared' App Bug Has Been Fixed

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
On Friday, an App Store bug surfaced that caused newly updated apps to fail to open when tapped, with users receiving a message stating "This app is no longer shared with you."
The problem affected dozens of apps that had received updates, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, WhatsApp, TikTok, and others. There was no fix at the time except for offloading an affected app and then re-downloading it, which was a hassle to do for every impacted app.

On Sunday morning, iPhone and iPad owners began noticing dozens of pending app updates in the App Store, including for many apps that had already been updated. The updates extended back as far as 10 days and appeared to have been released to address the bug causing apps to fail to open.

Apple today confirmed to TechCrunch that the "No Longer Shared" bug has been addressed and fixed for all affected customers, but did not provide details on what the problem was.

Customers who had apps that would not open should be able to use them again after downloading the relevant updates from the ‌App Store‌. Apps can be updated by opening the ‌App Store‌, tapping on your profile picture, swiping down to refresh, and then tapping the "Update All" option.

This article, "Apple Confirms 'No Longer Shared' App Bug Has Been Fixed" first appeared on MacRumors.com

