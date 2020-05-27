Global  

Experian India partners with Redington to further strengthen its decisioning & analytics solutions for the BFSI industry

CRN Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Read Article Experian, one of India’s leading data, analytics and decisioning companies today announced a partnership with Redington, the largest IT software and products distributor in India. This collaboration will further boost Experian’s commitment to help the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) industry with innovative analytics and technology solutions to enable smarter and faster […]

