New Software Lets Your Canon Camera Be Used as a Webcam for a Mac

MacRumours.com Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Camera manufacturer Canon today announced that its EOS Webcam Utility Beta software is now available for macOS users in addition to PC users.

The software is designed to allow some EOS Interchangeable Lens Cameras and PowerShot cameras to be converted into a webcam through a USB connection.

The macOS-compatible software solution requires a single USB plug to connect the compatible camera to the computer. After the software is downloaded and the camera is configured in a video conferencing app, the user will be able to use the camera for video conferencing and virtual meetings.

Compatible cameras include everything from the EOS-1D X Mark III to the PowerShot SX70 HS, with a list of cameras that work with the feature available on Canon's website.
