80% cybercrimes faced by school students in Maharashtra go unreported: Study

CRN Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Read Article As per a recent study conducted by Responsible Netism and Cyber Peace Foundation supported by Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT), 80 per cent school students in Maharashtra between the age groups of 10-17 do not report cybercrimes they face online to their parents, teachers and the police; 33 per […]

The post 80% cybercrimes faced by school students in Maharashtra go unreported: Study appeared first on CRN - India.
