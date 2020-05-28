Global  

Apple Picks Up 'Hedy Lamarr' TV Show Starring Gal Gadot

MacRumours.com Thursday, 28 May 2020
Apple recently gave a straight-to-series order for an upcoming TV show about film legend Hedy Lamarr, which is set to star Gal Gadot, reports Variety.
The show follows the true story of actress, film producer, and inventor Hedy Lamarr, who starred in 30 films and co-invented an early version of frequency-hopping spread spectrum.

"Hedy Lamarr" will follow the true story of the Hollywood glamour girl, spanning 30 years from Lamarr's escape from pre-war Vienna; to her meteoric rise in the Golden Age of Hollywood; to her fall and eventual disgrace at the dawn of the Cold War. The show will also go into Lamarr's life as an inventor, including one invention that became the basis for spread spectrum technology used today.

The series, which was originally being developed for Showtime, features eight episodes written by Sarah Treem, who previously worked on "The Affair" and "House of Cards." Gal Gadot, known for "Wonder Woman," will executive produce and star in the series.

Apple picked up the show after a souring relationship between writer Treem and Showtime after Ruth Wilson, star actress in "The Affair," left the series. Wilson at the time accused Treem of creating a hostile work environment, which Treem denied, but the dispute ended with Treem cutting ties with Showtime.

"Hedy Lamarr" will join other Apple TV+ dramas with major Hollywood actors like "The Morning Show," "Defending Jacob," and "Truth Be Told," plus it will mark Gadot's first television series.
