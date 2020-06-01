Global  

Ravi Shankar Prasad launches National AI Portal of India- www.ai.gov.in

CRN Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Read Article On the occasion of the first anniversary of the second tenure of the government, the Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Law and Justice and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad launched India’s national Artificial Intelligence Portal called www.ai.gov.in This portal has been jointly developed by the Ministry of Electronics and IT and IT Industry. […]

News video: RS Prasad launches National Portal for Artificial Intelligence

RS Prasad launches National Portal for Artificial Intelligence 02:03

 Union Electronics and Information Technology (IT) Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad launched the National Portal for Artificial Intelligence (AI) http://ai.gov.in in the national capital on May 30. The portal is jointly developed by Ministry of Electronics and IT and National Association of Software and...

