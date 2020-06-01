Global  

Tech spend in India to shrink by 4.8% if lockdown extends beyond June

CRN Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Read Article If the lockdown continues beyond June, tech spending in India may contract by up to 4.8 per cent this year, with only a mild recovery to 1.4 per cent growth in 2021, a new report has said. The sudden sharp contraction and slow recovery will entail contraction across all tech spending categories in […]

The post Tech spend in India to shrink by 4.8% if lockdown extends beyond June appeared first on CRN - India.
