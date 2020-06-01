Tech spend in India to shrink by 4.8% if lockdown extends beyond June
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Read Article If the lockdown continues beyond June, tech spending in India may contract by up to 4.8 per cent this year, with only a mild recovery to 1.4 per cent growth in 2021, a new report has said. The sudden sharp contraction and slow recovery will entail contraction across all tech spending categories in […]
As Indian and Chinese troops remain engaged in a tense border standoff, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that the government will not allow India''s pride to be hurt under any circumstances even as he said bilateral talks were on at military and diplomatic levels to resolve the...
Director Bharatbala Ganapathy's documentary film 'Uthenge Hum' captured the silence of India amid coronavirus lockdown. It will premiere nationwide on June 06. People were asked to stay indoors after..