Apple Releases New 13.4.6 Software for HomePod

MacRumours.com Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Alongside iOS and iPadOS 13.5.1, Apple today released new 13.4.6 software for the HomePod. According to Apple's release notes, the update includes general improvements for stability and quality.
The new ‌HomePod‌ software comes a little over a week after Apple released the HomePod 13.4.5 software, also with minor improvements.

‌HomePod‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌HomePod‌, but the ‌HomePod‌ can also be manually updated by following the instructions in our ‌HomePod‌ update how to.

