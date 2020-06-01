Global  

Jack Dorsey and the End of Twitter

TechNewsWorld Monday, 1 June 2020
Jack Dorsey and the End of TwitterI'm a member of what is likely a reasonably sizable informal group of people who trained to be a CEO but declined the job -- in my case, several times. So I don't envy the position that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is in as he tries to figure out a way to do the right thing concerning the spread of false information and defend his company against an attack by the designated leader of the free world.
