Jack Dorsey and the End of Twitter

Monday, 1 June 2020 () I'm a member of what is likely a reasonably sizable informal group of people who trained to be a CEO but declined the job -- in my case, several times. So I don't envy the position that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is in as he tries to figure out a way to do the right thing concerning the spread of false information and defend his company against an attack by the designated leader of the free world.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responded to criticism over adding fact-checking labels to the president’s tweets. According to Business Insider, Twitter tagged mail-in ballots tweets as something that needed to be checked. Dorsey said he’s “ultimately accountable” for Twitter’s actions and asked...