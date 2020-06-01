Jack Dorsey and the End of Twitter Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

I'm a member of what is likely a reasonably sizable informal group of people who trained to be a CEO but declined the job -- in my case, several times. So I don't envy the position that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is in as he tries to figure out a way to do the right thing concerning the spread of false information and defend his company against an attack by the designated leader of the free world. I'm a member of what is likely a reasonably sizable informal group of people who trained to be a CEO but declined the job -- in my case, several times. So I don't envy the position that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is in as he tries to figure out a way to do the right thing concerning the spread of false information and defend his company against an attack by the designated leader of the free world. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published 6 days ago Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Asked Public To Leave His Employees Alone 00:32 Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responded to criticism over adding fact-checking labels to the president’s tweets. According to Business Insider, Twitter tagged mail-in ballots tweets as something that needed to be checked. Dorsey said he’s “ultimately accountable” for Twitter’s actions and asked...

Related videos from verified sources Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook won't fact-check politicians



Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook won't fact-check politicians Amid US President Donald Trump's war on social media, after Twitter fact-checked his recent tweet and put a warning label in the post and a.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:51 Published 2 days ago Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook Shouldn’t Be the ‘Arbiter of Truth’



Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook Shouldn’t Be the ‘Arbiter of Truth’ Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has seemingly sided with Donald Trump in his recent feud against Twitter. Twitter came under fire.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:24 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this