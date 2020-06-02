Abandoned Open Source Code Heightens Commercial Software Security Risks
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Outdated or abandoned open source components are persistent in practically all commercial software, putting enterprise and consumer applications at risk from security issues, license compliance violations, and operational threats, concludes the Synopsys 2020 Open Source Security and Risk Analysis Report. The report highlights trends and patterns in open source usage within commercial applications.
In a press conference held in Delhi on May 26, CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant said that Aarogya Setu app is now open source and has identified more than 3000 hotspots in 3-17 days ahead of time. Kant..