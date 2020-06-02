Axis Bank ropes in education sector on BPPS digital platform
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Read Article Axis Bank has roped in the education sector into the digital Banking ecosystem by on-boarding the Delhi-based Mount Olivet Senior Secondary School – the first school to have gone live on Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS). This initiative enables a one-stop school fees payment platform for the parents. This is the first of […]
The post Axis Bank ropes in education sector on BPPS digital platform appeared first on CRN - India.