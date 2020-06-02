Global  

Apple Music Joins Music Industry's Black Out Tuesday Awareness Campaign

Tuesday, 2 June 2020
Apple Music has cancelled its Beats 1 radio schedule for Black Out Tuesday and is suggesting that listeners tune in to a radio stream celebrating the best in black music.
Black Out Tuesday is a campaign organized by the music industry to support Black Lives Matter after Minneapolis citizen George Floyd was killed by police in the course of his arrest.

On launching ‌Apple Music‌, many users on Mac and iOS devices are today being met with a message in the Browse and Radio tabs, along with a Listen Together button that links to the aforementioned station.
In steadfast support of the Black voices that define music, creativity, and culture, we use ours.

This moment calls upon us all to speak and act against racism and injustice of all kinds. We stand in solidarity with Black communities everywhere.

#TheShowMustBePaused
#BlackLivesMatter


Otherwise, the ‌Apple Music‌ service is operating as usual. Users are still able to access their music library and search the ‌Apple Music‌ catalog.


On Tuesday, June 2nd, ‌Apple Music‌ will observe Black Out Tuesday. We will use this day to reflect and plan actions to support Black artists, Black creators, and Black communities. #TheShowMustBePaused #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/xkvn31DpYc

— ‌Apple Music‌ (@AppleMusic) June 2, 2020Following the unrest in numerous U.S. cities after last week's killing of George Floyd, Apple CEO Tim Cook on Sunday addressed the pain that many are feeling and urged others to commit "to creating a better, more just world for everyone."

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
This article, "Apple Music Joins Music Industry's Black Out Tuesday Awareness Campaign" first appeared on MacRumors.com

