BCT Digital launches real-time early warning systems to tackle NPAs

CRN Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Read Article BCT Digital, a global FinTech company specialising in BFSI, predictive analytics, and risk management, has announced the launch of its specialised ‘Real-Time Early Warning Systems for credit monitoring’ to tackle Non-Performing Assets (NPA). BCT Digital has been helping banks and financial institutions through its “rt360 – Early Warning System”. The product is currently […]

The post BCT Digital launches real-time early warning systems to tackle NPAs appeared first on CRN - India.
