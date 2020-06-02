Apple Music participates in Black Out Tuesday, but you can still access your Library

Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Apple Music is taking part in the music industry’s “Blackout Tuesday” event, showing a supportive message in place of some of its usual, and most frequently-access, features.



IDG



Apple Music’s curated sections are participating in Blackout Tuesday.



If you attempt to access the For You, Radio, or Browse sections of the service, you will instead be greeted by a black screen with large text reading:



