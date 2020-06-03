Global  

DBS Bank India’s custom API solution empowers TCIL’s truck drivers; ensures timely mobility and increases efficiency

CRN Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Read Article DBS Bank India has introduced a completely digital and innovative payments solution in the Indian transportation and logistics sector. Taking forward DBS’ commitment to support lives and livelihoods, the bank has partnered with TCIL for empowering truck drivers by facilitating real-time payments through the DBS RAPID (Real Time APIs by DBS) solution, thereby […]

The post DBS Bank India’s custom API solution empowers TCIL’s truck drivers; ensures timely mobility and increases efficiency appeared first on CRN - India.
