Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

$5 Billion Lawsuit Accuses Google of Tracking Chrome Users in Incognito Mode

MacRumours.com Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
A proposed class action lawsuit in the U.S. has accused Google of violating federal wiretap laws by tracking the online activities of users when in Incognito mode.

According to Reuters, the class action argues that by surreptitiously collecting information about what people view online and where they browse when they use Chrome's private browsing mode, Google has been intentionally deceiving customers into believing that they have control over the information they share with the company.According to the complaint filed in the federal court in San Jose, California, Google gathers data through Google Analytics, Google Ad Manager and other applications and website plug-ins, including smartphone apps, regardless of whether users click on Google-supported ads.

This helps Google learn about users' friends, hobbies, favorite foods, shopping habits, and even the "most intimate and potentially embarrassing things" they search for online, the complaint said.

Google "cannot continue to engage in the covert and unauthorized data collection from virtually every American with a computer or phone," the complaint said.

Google has said it will defend itself "vigorously' against the claims.

"Incognito mode in Chrome gives you the choice to browse the internet without your activity being saved to your browser or device," said Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda. "As we clearly state each time you open a new incognito tab, websites might be able to collect information about your browsing activity."

The three plaintiffs argue that the lawsuit likely covers "millions" of Google users who since June 1, 2016 browsed the internet using Incognito mode. The proposed class action therefore seeks $5,000 in damages per user for violations of federal wiretapping and California privacy laws, amounting to at least $5 billion.
Tags: lawsuit, Google, Chrome

This article, "$5 Billion Lawsuit Accuses Google of Tracking Chrome Users in Incognito Mode" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Google Facing Lawsuit Claiming The Company Continues to Track User Activity Even in “Incognito Mode”

Google Facing Lawsuit Claiming The Company Continues to Track User Activity Even in “Incognito Mode” 00:52

 Google is coming under fire...the company facing a lawsuit in California that’s alleging it continues to track internet activity on Chrome even when users are in incognito mode.

Related videos from verified sources

Google faces lawsuit [Video]

Google faces lawsuit

Google is facing claims that it continued to track users, even when they turned off location services. A lawsuit filed by Arizona's attorney general alleges the company lied to users, and violated the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Google faces $5bn lawsuit over tracking users in Incognito Mode

Read Article Google is facing a $5 billion lawsuit in the US over claims that the Search engine giant collected user information even when they surfed the...
CRN

Google faces multi-billion dollar lawsuit for monitoring private internet usage

Google, owned by parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), is facing a US$5bn class action lawsuit in the US after the search engine giant was accused of invading the...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

GamesPlayOnline

Games To Play Online New $5 billion lawsuit accuses Google of tracking users in Incognito Mode #Android https://t.co/UyZjU44uUD 5 minutes ago

The_IT_Nerd

The IT Nerd Google Being Served With A $5 Billion Lawsuit That Accuses Them Of Tracking Chrome Users In Incognito Mode https://t.co/WdfJGDWHF1 6 minutes ago

bennboice

Ben Boice RT @MacRumors: $5 Billion Lawsuit Accuses Google of Tracking Chrome Users in Incognito Mode https://t.co/LKZ4IRqnL0 by @waxeditorial https:… 8 minutes ago

ovi_usf

Ovi RT @AndroidPolice: New $5 billion lawsuit accuses Google of tracking users in Incognito Mode https://t.co/ywCrYYDozO https://t.co/BJpEHbgyeP 9 minutes ago

DrBicentenario

Dr Vicente Nario \$5 Billion Lawsuit Accuses Google of Tracking Chrome Users in Incognito Mode https://t.co/mhjSXV5JKt - A proposed… https://t.co/d3xywcamYq 17 minutes ago

iTouchAppReview

iTouchAppReviewers 🇺🇸 $5 Billion Lawsuit Accuses Google of Tracking Chrome Users in Incognito Mode https://t.co/QJCi9cepDZ 28 minutes ago

CraneyMC

Mike Craney $5 Billion Lawsuit Accuses Google of Tracking Chrome Users in Incognito Mode https://t.co/VXoefSzmoA 37 minutes ago

OhioRisk

Brian Sturgill $5 Billion Lawsuit Accuses Google of Tracking Users' Private Internet Activity https://t.co/I3aCRlo3dC 45 minutes ago