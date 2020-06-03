Online Listing The powerful XPS 13 laptop is on sale for just $879.99 at Dell: Upgrade your laptop and snag a price cut on the all… https://t.co/fUrzvfbjod 14 hours ago Trilinda.com XPS 13 price cut: the powerful Dell laptop is on sale for $879.99 https://t.co/DKS8woZi1N 2 days ago Online Listing XPS 13 price cut: the powerful Dell laptop is on sale for $879.99: Upgrade your machine and save money with the all… https://t.co/C6fmfR6pfQ 3 days ago EleDonkStore XPS 13 price cut: the powerful Dell laptop is on sale for $879.99 https://t.co/bwwIu4DFqP #Computers 3 days ago TechDyno.com XPS 13 price cut: the powerful Dell laptop is on sale for $879.99 https://t.co/jfF6TEceI1 3 days ago Asif Patel XPS 13 price cut: the powerful Dell laptop is on sale for $879.99 https://t.co/p9wNdUL8VI https://t.co/QuDDS84diU 3 days ago Eliz Johnson XPS 13 price cut: the powerful Dell laptop is on sale for $879.99 https://t.co/l9bKPEC7rJ 3 days ago Aunews.com.ng Dell XPS 15 (2020) 15.6-inch Laptop Price and Full Specification The Dell XPS 15 2020 model boast an impressive pe… https://t.co/2HVVqrRRmb 3 days ago