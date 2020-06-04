IndusInd Bank launches ‘India’s first’ mobile app based facility for opening current accounts
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () Read Article IndusInd Bank has announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind assisted mobile application based facility, that enables the Bank to open current accounts for self-employed individuals and businesses digitally, in just a few hours. Equipped with the Bank’s state-of-the-art ‘Indus Corporate’ mobile app, bank officials can now capture and verify information about customers and […]
