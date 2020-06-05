Apple Releases 'Dear...' Documentary Series Inspired by Apple Watch Ad Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Apple today released its new "Dear..." biographical documentary series, which profiles famous figures through letters sent to them by people whose lives have been impacted and changed through their work.



The series features stars including Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, Big Bird, and more.



"Dear..." was inspired by Apple's "Dear Apple" marketing campaign, in which Apple Watch users read letters sharing how the device has changed their lives. Apple announced the new series at the beginning of the year.



All 10 episodes have been made available today to Apple TV+ subscribers.

