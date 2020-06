Spirit Hub Still looking for the perfect Father's Day gift? Cortney Hall and Matthew Rodrigues of @nbcchicago feature Chicago-… https://t.co/ZPEgMEyFgo 1 day ago Pujols Foundation Also, don't forget about our Father's Day Special - limited edition youth-sized autographed @PujolsFive bats!! PRIC… https://t.co/w0L2DErZYB 2 days ago Steven Brown Art Make sure Dad has an extra colourful Father's Day with these fab Steven Brown Art gifts - get 15% OFF when you use… https://t.co/IJ1d84sXjk 2 days ago I am Wayn0 RT @GoRugged_SA: Unique Father's day gifts that will blow your dad's mind! Be sure to get these explosive deals while stock last. Valid fo… 3 days ago GoRuggedAfrica Unique Father's day gifts that will blow your dad's mind! Be sure to get these explosive deals while stock last. V… https://t.co/sYCYpJ6Zcp 3 days ago MIX 105.1 Not sure what to get Dad this year for "Father's Day?" Check out some of these ideas and see if he might like one!… https://t.co/9rITHbdtWt 3 days ago Snapfish UK Last day to order your gifts!! If you’re stumped on what to get your favourite guy this Father’s Day, try turning y… https://t.co/EqFLdf2Rur 5 days ago Waerator RT WineEnthusiast: Want to get a personalized home bar gift for dad this Father's Day? Order before June 10th to ma… https://t.co/iywnyYC3hk 5 days ago