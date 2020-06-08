AzireVPN review: A small service with solid performance Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )





Sweden-based AzireVPN is one privacy-focused service. With AzireVPN you don’t get a lot of the frills you might be used to. The desktop app is nothing to get excited about, the country list is tiny, and the server count doesn’t even top 40. Still, the speeds are good, the privacy promises are right, and it’s a solid choice for maintaining a modicum of anonymity for those who need it.



To read this article in full, please click here The advantage of a large VPN service with thousands of servers is that it’s much easier for traffic to just blend into the background noise of a busy connection . Smaller VPNs don’t really have that, but there are still special advantages such as an easier time reaching Netflix without any special measures. We’ve also noticed that the services paying a higher level of attention to privacy and anonymity tend to be on the smaller side.Sweden-based AzireVPN is one privacy-focused service. With AzireVPN you don’t get a lot of the frills you might be used to. The desktop app is nothing to get excited about, the country list is tiny, and the server count doesn’t even top 40. Still, the speeds are good, the privacy promises are right, and it’s a solid choice for maintaining a modicum of anonymity for those who need it.To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources U.S. Space Force prepares to launch drone space plane



ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA — The U.S. Space Force will launch the X-37B on an Atlas V rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on May 16, according to the service's news release. According.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:20 Published on May 13, 2020

Tweets about this Tech1UAE AzireVPN review: A small service with solid performance https://t.co/wrvL7YZ6pI https://t.co/KlkylmMyh9 2 hours ago GIXtools AzireVPN review: A small service with solid performance https://t.co/o8BusBz8dY 2 hours ago